Wings (WINGS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,212.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $33,212.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00294275 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.55 or 0.02027532 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

