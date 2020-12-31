Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.38.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE WGO opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $43,139,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

