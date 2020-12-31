WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 15,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 3,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.49% of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

