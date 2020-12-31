WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

