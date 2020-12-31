WOM Protocol Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.45 million and $1.31 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00294532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.02014962 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

