Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $37.65 or 0.00130106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $71.04 million and $9,774.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00181679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00563228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00306433 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00085565 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,886,690 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

