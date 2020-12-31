XMax Price Hits $0.0002 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. XMax has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $789,118.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HADAX, Hotbit and CryptoBridge. In the last week, XMax has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00291843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.78 or 0.01993895 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,756,158,099 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinrail, HADAX, DDEX, FCoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

