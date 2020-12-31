XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.60

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and traded as high as $131.00. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 51,720 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £265.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.03.

Get XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.