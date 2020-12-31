Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.03

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.03 and traded as high as $68.64. Yandex shares last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 605,775 shares trading hands.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yandex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

