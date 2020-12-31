Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.03

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.03 and traded as high as $68.64. Yandex shares last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 605,775 shares trading hands.
YNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yandex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
