Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.85 Million

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce $197.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.99 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $766.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.68 million to $768.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $889.45 million, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $904.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,725. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,553,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

