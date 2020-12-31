Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,264. The company has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.