Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

LITE stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $101.25.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.