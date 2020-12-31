Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.20). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.65 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

