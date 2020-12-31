Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.20). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.65 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit