Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

