Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USAC opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.