Zacks: Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $219,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,104 shares of company stock worth $2,255,982 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 2,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

