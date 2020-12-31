Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $65.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.28 million to $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $68.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $268.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.54 million to $274.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.50 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $327.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.