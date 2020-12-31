Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

