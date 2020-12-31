Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.18 Million

Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $44.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.77 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $170.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $188.40 million, with estimates ranging from $186.24 million to $190.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 364,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

