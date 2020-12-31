Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $2.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.71.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.40. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

