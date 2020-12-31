Zacks: Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,909. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $53.66 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

