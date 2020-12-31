Zacks: Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

SSKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

