Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

ZG stock opened at $136.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.58. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,739,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit