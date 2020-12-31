Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

ZG stock opened at $136.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.58. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $16,231,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,739,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.