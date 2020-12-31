Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $15.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.68 million. Affimed reported sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $37.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $456.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affimed by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 397,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

