Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.37 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report sales of $516.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.60 million and the lowest is $495.70 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $485.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 835,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,858,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,492,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 485,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 1,212,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,844. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

