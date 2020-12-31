Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

DIN opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

