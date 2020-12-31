Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

DIN opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit