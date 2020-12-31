Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.85. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after buying an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 159,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 140.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 704,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,412. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

