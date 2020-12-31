Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.06. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31).

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

