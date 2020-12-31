Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.17. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,228,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

