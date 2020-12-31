Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 40.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 238,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -633.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

