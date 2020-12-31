Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.38 Million

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post sales of $313.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $315.84 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $259.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NYCB opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

