Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report $139.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.70 million and the lowest is $134.50 million. Oil States International posted sales of $238.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $640.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.40 million to $643.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.25 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $642.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 652,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,717. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

