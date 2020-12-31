Zacks: Brokerages Expect Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Party City Holdco reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $719.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

