Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 154,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.