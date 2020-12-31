Zacks: Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.29 Million

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $530.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.90 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $513.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after purchasing an additional 448,309 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $113,125,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $274.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,715.89 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.54. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

