Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Tactile Systems Technology also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $69,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 5,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a P/E ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

