Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Criteo stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 34.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,357,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

