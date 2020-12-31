Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

MBIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $790.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

