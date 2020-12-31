Zacks Investment Research Lowers CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Hold

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

CFBK opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

