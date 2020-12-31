Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Buy

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

NYSE ESTC opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock worth $160,619,284. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 70.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

