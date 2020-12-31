Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.25

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 4795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Zalando to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.