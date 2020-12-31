Zap (ZAP) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $23.30 million and $27,953.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00293692 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.01982160 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.