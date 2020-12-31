Zebi (ZCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX, Koinex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00129672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00562653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00160425 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00081835 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN, OKEx and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

