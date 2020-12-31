ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,839.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 46.3% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $285,646.68 and approximately $11,839.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00296156 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.02 or 0.02011871 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

