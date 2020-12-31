Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 2,468,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,816,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

