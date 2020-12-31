Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 2,468,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,816,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.