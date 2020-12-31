ZPER Trading 648.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 234.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 648.3% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Allbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00037485 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001840 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020073 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002412 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z, Allbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

