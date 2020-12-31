ZTCoin Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00300453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.46 or 0.02033246 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

