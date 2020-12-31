Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 5.9%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.84. 2,101,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,725,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,822. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

