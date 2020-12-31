Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYNE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

