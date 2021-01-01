-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Integra Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Integra Resources posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra Resources.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $121,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at $796,000.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

